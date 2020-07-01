Connect with us

President Kenyatta was on the city streets Tuesday, touring NMS projects implemented in 100 days. /PSCU.

Uhuru happy with Nairobi’s 100-day transformation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) for its efforts in improving service delivery in Nairobi and its catchment.

The President expressed satisfaction with the progress made by NMS in implementing the directives he gave to the new agency at its launch on 18th March this year.

“I issued several directives to NMS to achieve within the 100 days, which period ended on Saturday, 28th, June this year,” he said after a tour of the city on Tuesday.

The directives, he said, were aimed at enhancing service provision in the areas of waste collection and disposal, water and sanitation, housing and urban development, transport and public works.

“I am satisfied that the directives for the first 100 days have been implemented in earnest,” the President said.

President Kenyatta spoke at Harambee House in Nairobi when he received the 100-days performance report by the NMS.

At the ceremony also attended by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, the President challenged NMS to work towards making Nairobi a model city.

Major General Badi assured the Head of State of his agency’s determination to transform Nairobi into a smart city by fully implementing its broad mandate. /PSCU.

“I challenge NMS to demonstrate that Nairobi can be the model of our Post Covid-19 National Recovery Strategy,” President Kenyatta told NMS top leadership led by Director General Mohammed Badi.

Major General Badi assured the Head of State of his agency’s determination to transform Nairobi into a smart city by fully implementing its broad mandate.

DG Badi said NMS had created new jobs by employing the youth and street families in its projects through the government’s “Kazi Mtaani” initiative.

“On re-carpeting of CBD roads, NMS has completed 30 percent of all the roads and is using Kazi Mtaani initiative.

“To this end, NMS has engaged our youth in drainage clearing, waste management and rehabilitation of roads,” DG Badi said, adding that street families provide the bulk of the labour force for the ongoing construction of Grogan Road.

Shortly after receiving the NMS report, the President toured some of the agency’s projects in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

The President visited community water boreholes and water purification facilities at Kiboro Primary School (Mathare), Chief’s Camp (Mathare North) and at Kibra DCC’s office.

Communities neighbouring the boreholes receive treated water for their domestic use at no cost.

The Head of State also toured ongoing urban renewal and affordable housing projects in Ngara and Pangani neighbourhoods.

The housing projects are being implemented by the state department of housing, NMS and Nairobi City County.

