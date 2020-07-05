Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Rescue workers were trying all night to reach people cut off by the flooding © JIJI PRESS/AFP / STR

Top stories

Two dead, 16 feared dead in Japan heavy rain: media

Published

Tokyo, Japan, Jul 5 – Two people died and 16 others were feared dead, local media said Sunday after torrential rain in western Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides.

A woman and a man in their 80s in different towns in the western Kumamoto region died in mudslides, according to national broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media, although they gave no other details.

Sixteen others remained in a state of “cardio-respiratory arrest”, NHK said, using a term often used in Japan before a doctor officially certifies death.

Of those, 14 were residents of a nursing home, as announced by Governor Ikuo Kabashima on Saturday.

Six others were missing, the broadcaster said.

Officials at the regional government and municipal offices, which have been directly affected by the disaster, could not immediately confirm the reported deaths.

The floods washed away bridges © JIJI PRESS/AFP / STR

But they said they were taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus at evacuation shelters set up across the region, such as handwashing and keeping distance between families.

Emergency crews and troops from the Self-Defense Forces have been out all night looking for missing people and rescuing those trapped in their homes.

Although the rain had eased in Kumamoto by Sunday morning, collapsed bridges and blocked roads due to broad flooding and mudslides have isolated many communities in the region, NHK said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The floods destroyed houses and swept away vehicles, leaving many towns submerged under muddy water.

A large “SOS” sign was created on the ground of an abolished elementary school in Yatsushiro city, where about 10 people waved white towels at rescue and media helicopters.

In this article:
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

UK historian quits Cambridge over slavery claim

London, United Kingdom, Jul 5 – A British royal historian who said slavery was not genocide has quit his honorary position at Cambridge University...

1 hour ago

World

Trump’s angry words, virus darken US July 4th weekend

Washington, United States, Jul 5 – The United States marked an unusually somber Independence Day on Saturday, with President Donald Trump bashing domestic opponents...

1 hour ago

World

Amid reckoning on police racism, algorithm bias in focus

Washington, United States, Jul 5 – A wave of protests over law enforcement abuses has highlighted concerns over artificial intelligence programs like facial recognition...

1 hour ago

World

Virus sours July 4 celebrations in US as Britons toast pub reopening

Washington, United States, Jul 3 – The surge in coronavirus cases sapped the fun out of the July 4th celebrations in the United States...

9 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 159 after 5 virus-linked deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 159 on Saturday after the Ministry of Health reported five additional coronavirus-related...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

389 COVID-19 cases reported as 4,829 samples screened

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 –The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya on Saturday rose to 7,577 after 389 more people tested positive from a...

17 hours ago

County News

1 dead, 5 injured in intercommunal clashes along Makueni-Kajiado border

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jul 4 – One person was shot dead on Saturday in a resurging intercommunal conflict along the Makueni-Kajiado border, the latest in...

18 hours ago

County News

Kisumu police officer accused of impregnating a 15-year-old teenager faces probe

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Detectives based in Kisumu are investigating a defilement incident linked to a police officer attached to a police station...

20 hours ago