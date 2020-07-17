TVET centres reopening in September pegged on compliance to virus containment measures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – The education ministry has put in place an elaborate assessment mechanism which will determine the reopening of Technical and Vocational Training Institutions (TVET) in September.

The institutions will be individually assessed on compliance to COVID-19 prevention protocols, the ministry announced on Friday.

Principal Secretary in the State department for technical and vocational education Julius Jwan in a statement to newsrooms said the Ministry of Education will soon be releasing a comprehensive checklist containing all the protocols that must be met before the institutions can reopen.

“Only TVETs that would have been inspected and found to be compliant with the COVID-19 requirements will be allowed to reopen while giving priority to examination classes,” he said.

Jwan said the ministry is committed to ensuring that the institutions achieve physical and social distancing guidelines in conformity with Ministry of Health recommendations.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha in his report while outlining the measures for the gradual re-opening of learning institutions directed the TVET institutions across the country to open in September under strict COVID-19 protocols, alongside universities.

Magoha said the TVET institutions are better placed to embrace social distancing even as he directed the principals to get physicians from the Ministry of Health to take them through what is required to combat the fast spreading pandemic.

“If the PS and his team inspect the institutions and confirm that they comply with COVID-19 requirements, that class can be allowed to come in and do examinations,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Primary and Secondary schools will re-open in 2021, a decision that the government said was necessitated by the COVID-19 situation in the country that continues to register a high infection rate.

Schools in Kenya were ordered closed on March 15, by President Uhuru Kenyatta soon after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.