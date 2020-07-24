Connect with us

Charles Muia Mutiso, the Deputy Director External Resources at The National Treasury is said to have Sh36.7 million deposited in four different bank accounts within five years/FILE

Top Treasury official faces EACC probe over unexplained wealth

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24- A senior Treasury official is facing a probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over unexplained wealth amounting to millions of shillings.

Charles Muia Mutiso, the Deputy Director External Resources at The National Treasury is said to have Sh36.7 million deposited in four different bank accounts within five years.

Two ABSA Group Ltd accounts with Sh23,452,775.65 and Sh5,843,390.35 respectively, Co-operative Bank account with Sh1,932,167.53 and KCB account Sh5,557,735.20, are among accounts being investigated by the anti-graft and ethics agency.

“Investigations further established a pattern of frequent large cash deposits made mostly through the ATM or the drop box. For instance, in June 2015, he made five cash deposits of Sh400,000 each into his account at Absa Group account amounting to Sh2 million over just few days,” EACC says in a brief on the ongoing investigation.

The anti-graft body raised eyebrows over the cash since the Treasury official earns a monthly net salary of Sh118, 691- which amounts to Sh7.1 million within the period in question.

Mutiso, the anti-graft body says, has also acquired five properties; three in Nairobi and two within Machakos County.

All his bank accounts have since been frozen due to what the EACC terms as a “huge disproportion” between his assets and known legitimate income.

“In accordance with the law, he shall have an opportunity to explain as investigations continue,” EACC, however assured.

The period in question is between April 2015 and April 2020 when it is alleged “that he amassed wealth through misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds.”

“Analysis of the flow of funds in his bank accounts revealed that he received numerous unexplained inward remittances, EFTs and cash deposits outside his salary from the National Treasury.”

Mutiso joined the National Treasury as an Economist in July 2002.

