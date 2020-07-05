TIFA study reports 63pc prevalence of police using force during curfew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – A newly released study by regional research firm Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has reported 63 per cent prevalence in use of force by police officers enforcing the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The research funded by the Canadian High Commission in Kenya published on Sunday came against a backdrop of calls for cessation of rights violations by police officers with human human rights activists reporting fifteen deaths linked to police brutality since the onset of the nationwide curfew.

Over thirty people have been injured according to human rights advocacy groups.

The countrywide dusk-to-dawn curfew which begun on March 28 was marred with chaos especially in the initial weeks as widely circulated video clips showed officers unleashing beatings and teargas, injuring dozens.

The incidences were condemned by leaders and human rights activists.

In early April, President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized to Kenyans for the violence witnessed during curfew enforcement.

Twenty-four per cent of respondents interviewed between June 2 and 15 said they knew someone who had been arrested for curfew violation.

The poll reported a 49 per cent compliance on curfew with 40 per cent of the respondents reporting partial compliance.