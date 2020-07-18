Suspected vigilante member arrested for extortion, possession of government stores

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – A suspected member of a vigilante group was Fridaty evening arrested in Nairobi’s Westlands area on extortion charges and being in unlawful possession of government stores which included police regalia.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrest followed the completion of an inquiry on Hirji Ramji Patel alias Harish Daria, who is also a licensed firearm holder. The office of the Director of Public Prosecution okayed the arrest, DCI said.

Detectives recovered a Ceska pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition, two empty magazines, two walkie talkies, military smoke jacket, white bullet proof vest, a pair of handcuffs, 25 rolls of suspected bhang and several badges among other items.

Police said they intend to charge the suspect with, among other charges, extortion and being in possession of government stores including uniforms.

Patel has been leading a group of licensed gun handlers in the area in policing the larger Westlands area. Detectives recovered a Ceska pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition, two empty magazines, two walkie talkies, military smoke jacket, white bullet proof vest, a pair of handcuffs, 25 rolls of suspected bhang and several badges among other items/DCI

He was instrumental during the 2013 Westgate Mall terror attack when he coordinated rescue missions and supply of food.

He is set to be arraigned in court on Monday.