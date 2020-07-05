Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mathare slum: A new study shows COVID-19 has made life unbearable for people in the informal settlements. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Study shows 74pc of Kenyans hard hit by COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 5 – 74 percent of Kenyans have experienced a major decline in earnings over curfew and travel restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus in Kenya.

The study, whose findings were released on Sunday, was conducted in Nairobi’s low-income areas by Trends and Insights For Africa.

It was carried out between June 2 and 15.

“Nearly three-quarters (74%) of those in all (pre-virus) monthly income categories report the loss of income since March, though this represents a slight decline from the proportion reporting this in Round One,” the survey noted.

53 percent of the respondents were male while 47 were female with the largest age group category being 25-35 years.

The survey, however, noted that 86 percent of the respondents endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to extend the containment measures on June 6 while 79 percent agreed with the curfew which was extended.

32 percent of the women surveyed were jobless as compared to 29 percent of men while 12 percent females were self employed without work compared to 18 percent male.

President Kenyatta is set to issue new containment measures or review the current ones on Monday, on expiry of the extension issued last month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among those who were self-employed, the majority of them were in the informal sector with Hawking leading the category at 23 percent. Juakali artisan, food /kiosk business and launderers followed at 22, 17 and 7 percent respectively.

“Only about one-fifth of all respondents who had been working earned more than
Sh20,000 per month before the restrictions to counter the virus were
implemented,” the survey added.

69 percent of the respondents reported that they were earning less than 20,000,

The survey was conducted in Huruma, Kibera, Mathare, Korogocho, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Kawangware among other areas Nairobi areas.

It was conducted through telephone calls with 4.1 percent margin of error.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Dozens dead, missing in Japan as heavy rain causes floods, mudslides

Tokyo, Japan, Jul 5 – About 34 people are either confirmed or feared dead — including 14 at a nursing home — after torrential...

20 mins ago

Capital Health

Physical distancing, mass testing most effective virus control measures – poll

NAIROBI, Kenya,  Jul 5 – A new study conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has ranked physical distancing, restriction of movement in and out of...

30 mins ago

Capital Health

Public awareness on mask wearing, travel restrictions at 46 and 37pc – poll

NAIROBI, Kenya,  Jul 5 – Public awareness on wearing of face masks has been reported at 46 per cent in a new study commissioned...

53 mins ago

World

Kenya and UK to negotiate post-Brexit trade agreement

NAIROBI, Kenya July 5 – Kenya and the United Kingdom are set to start negotiations for a Kenya-United Kingdom post Brexit trade agreement. This...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

TIFA study reports 63pc prevalence of police using force during curfew

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – A newly released study by regional research firm Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has reported 63 per cent prevalence...

3 hours ago

Africa

Could Malawi’s historic re-run election inspire Africa?

Blantyre, Malawi, Jul 5 – The opposition triumph in Malawi’s recent landmark election re-run after last year’s fraudulent polls were overturned could spur similar...

3 hours ago

World

UK historian quits Cambridge over slavery claim

London, United Kingdom, Jul 5 – A British royal historian who said slavery was not genocide has quit his honorary position at Cambridge University...

5 hours ago

World

Trump’s angry words, virus darken US July 4th weekend

Washington, United States, Jul 5 – The United States marked an unusually somber Independence Day on Saturday, with President Donald Trump bashing domestic opponents...

5 hours ago