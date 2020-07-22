Connect with us

A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

Spotlight on Kiambu as virus cases hit 274 in a week

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI,  Kenya, Jul 22 – The health ministry shinned the spotlight on Kiambu county on Wednesday amid rising coronavirus infections with the devolved unit having recorded 274 cases over the past one week, compared to Mombasa’s 85.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman noted Mombasa, which was initially recording a high number of COVID-19 infections, has seen a drop in the number of cases, lauding the residents for adhering to containment guidelines issued by the ministry.

Other counties neighboring Nairobi including Machakos and Kajiado have also seen a surge in number of cases.

From the newly detected 637 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Nairobi registered 342 cases followed by Machakos with 85 cases, Kajiado with 57 cases, Kiambu with 51 and Nakuru with 22 cases.

“If Mombasa can do it, then all these other counties can do it. We are appealing to residents of these counties to strictly adhere to containment measures for the spread of the virus to be under check,” said Aman.

According to the Ministry of Health, 44 out of the 47 counties have reported a COVID-19 case, with Baringo, West Pokot and Samburu being the only counties which are yet to record a case.

