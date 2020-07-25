Simba Foundation to feed 200 families for 5 months

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25- Two hundred families in Mathare and Korogocho Slums are set to benefit from food donations for the next five months, courtesy of Simba Foundation which is out to help ease negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“We have been doing this since June and we feed 200 families with a food basket that can last them for two weeks comprising of rice, maize flour, sugar, cooking fat, and bar soaps,” Oduor said Saturday in Korogocho.

Oduor called on other cooperate organisations to partner and help the needy in the society, particularly during this pandemic period.

“We plan to do this for the next five months and we are calling on other partners to join us because we would not want to stop as long as there is need to help these families cope with the dire situation that we are all in,” he said.

The Chairperson of Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Godfrey Wako, said the donations received will go a long away, adding that one of the major challenges that people are facing is feeding their families. The organization’s Program Manager Emmanuel Oduor said they have been donating food after every two weeks to cushion the less fortunate.

Recent statistics show that people in the informal settlements are worst hit by the effects of the virus, which had infected more than 16,000 by July 25.

“We work together with community-based leaders who help us identify the needy and vulnerable families from these areas for us to be able to help them. We also do house to house visits to confirm that indeed these families are needy. Therefore, this drive is timely and it will play a role in supporting the 100 families here in Korogocho,” Wako said.

Apart from donating food, the foundation said it also offers mentorship sessions to young boys and girls particularly now that many of them are at home following closure of schools in March.

A survey conducted by Infotrak Research showed that up to 87 percent of Kenyans are facing serious challenges in feeding their families.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The COVID-19 has affected people’s finances. We see the struggle to put food on the table, the struggle to keep the lights on, water running in the taps and general the struggle to live has indeed become an issue,” said Walter Nyabundi, Infotrak’s Research Executive, when the results were released during a virtual press conference on June 21.

So serious is the crisis, particularly in urban centres, where 79 percent of people no longer send money to their dependents back in the village.

Kenya recorded 375 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing the caseload further to 16,643 days to the projected August peak of infections. The organization’s Program Manager Emmanuel Oduor said they have been donating food after every two weeks to cushion the less fortunate.

The country has consistently recorded triple-digit cases for the past week, with the Health Ministry warning that the worst is yet to come.

“We continue to record a high number of coronavirus cases,” said Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health when he released new figures Saturday, “today we have confirmed 375 cases.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already summoned a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, to chat the way forward on mitigation measures due to the surge.

A night curfew declared three months ago is still in force, with new directives expected on August 6.