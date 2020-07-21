Connect with us

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (left) and County Assembly Majority Leader Kamau Murango (right)/CFM

County News

Senate Devolution Committee seeks to mediate Kirinyaga budget standoff

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 21 – The Senate Devolution and Intergovernmental Committee will Tuesday morning mediate the supremacy tussle pitting Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru against the Kirinyaga County Assembly Members.

The Committee which is chaired by the Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang has invited Waiguru, Leader of Majority Kirinyaga County Assembly Kamau Murango, Kirinyaga County Assembly Chairperson Budget and Appropriations Committee David Mathenge to attend a virtual meeting which also be attended by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o.

Waiguru on Monday petitioned Nyakang’o, the Senate and the Jubilee Party to intervene in the county budget stalemate, saying operations were grounding to a halt.

This is after a total of 15 MCAs voted to reject Governor Anne Waiguru’s 2020/21 budget estimates saying it had been altered by the Assembly.

Speaking during the debate on the governor’s memo, Budget Committee Chairman David Mathenge accused Waiguru of trying to intimidate the Assembly to give in to her demands to include Sh60 million legal fees for lawyers who represented her in the Senate during the recent impeachment motion hearing.

Mathenge dismissed claims they had reduced Sh10 million for payment of casual workers in the Health Department and another Sh10 million in the Environment department, terming it as an exaggerated political statement which should be ignored.

Majority leader Kamau Murango further revealed that the Assembly allocated Sh111 million for fuel, drugs and other requirements in the department of Health.

The MCAs threatened to initiate the process of disbanding the county because they cannot continue working with their Governor.

