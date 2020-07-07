Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

Schools in Kenya to remain closed until 2021, KCSE, KCPE exams postponed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Schools in Kenya will not re-open until 2021 due to fears of COVID-19 infections which has started taking toll in the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha said it will not be practical and safe to re-open schools because the peak period for the virus infections is just starting.

He said this academic year is lost, meaning all learners will be required to repeat their current classes when schools re-open next year. He did not provide the exact dates.

Consequently, he said, national examinations for primary and secondary schools will not be done this year.

“Schools will re-open next year that is when KCPE and KCSE examinations will be done,” Magoha said.

Developing story…..

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

50 dead in Japan floods as rescuers ‘race against time’

Tsunagi, Japan, Jul 7 – Emergency services in western Japan were “racing against time” Tuesday to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides...

13 mins ago

World

Johnson and Johnson cuts price of anti-TB tablets

GENEVA, Switzerland, Jul 7 – US pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson announced Monday an immediate cut in the price of its tuberculosis treatment course...

52 mins ago

Capital Health

Global experts warn of COVID-19 airborne threat

Washington, United States, Jul 6 – As countries ease their lockdowns, authorities need to recognize the coronavirus can spread through the air far beyond...

3 hours ago

Africa

Political arrests follow protests that killed 166 in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA ddis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jul 6 – Five senior members of an opposition party representing Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo, have been...

3 hours ago

World

India caseload surges as experts warn of virus going airborne

NEW DELHI, Jul 7 – India on Monday became the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world, as a group of scientists...

5 hours ago

World

Macron picks new interior minister in cabinet revamp

Paris, France, Jul 6 – President Emmanuel Macron Monday replaced his embattled interior minister and shuffled other cabinet positions as he seeks a “new...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru orders probe on surging family disputes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6- President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) to probe escalating cases of gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies,...

19 hours ago

World

Kenya to emerge from virus lockdown, resume international flights

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 6 – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced a “phased reopening” of the country, with the resumption of international flights...

19 hours ago