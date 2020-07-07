Schools in Kenya to remain closed until 2021, KCSE, KCPE exams postponed

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Schools in Kenya will not re-open until 2021 due to fears of COVID-19 infections which has started taking toll in the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha said it will not be practical and safe to re-open schools because the peak period for the virus infections is just starting.

He said this academic year is lost, meaning all learners will be required to repeat their current classes when schools re-open next year. He did not provide the exact dates.

Consequently, he said, national examinations for primary and secondary schools will not be done this year.

“Schools will re-open next year that is when KCPE and KCSE examinations will be done,” Magoha said.

