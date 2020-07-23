Sakaja’s alternative county funds share formula

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has filed an alternative formula for allocation of revenue to counties, after the Senate failed to pass a resolution Thursday.

The Senator said that if the new formula is adopted, no county will suffer loss in the allocation.

The Nairobi Senator explained that his proposal has two components whereby the counties will each get the Sh316.5 billion allocated in the Division of Revenue.

The equitable share will then form a baseline for further additional allocation during the three years that revenue generation formula will be in place.

He said he filed the motion to prevent a repeat of what transpired during Thursday’s Special Sitting when Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and Senate Budget and Finance Chairman Charles Kibiro (Kirinyaga) deferred debate to allow for more consultation and consensus-building.

Sakaja exuded confidence that the new formula will carry the day that citing that he already has 30 Senators backing it.

“I am offering the best solution for this crisis,” he told Capital FM News, “counties will be guaranteed of getting adequate funds.”

Once the formula is approved, the House will be able to pass the County Allocation of Revenue Bill which will allow counties to receive funds.