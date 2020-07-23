Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Sakaja’s alternative county funds share formula

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has filed an alternative formula for allocation of revenue to counties, after the Senate failed to pass a resolution Thursday.

The Senator said that if the new formula is adopted, no county will suffer loss in the allocation.

The Nairobi Senator explained that his proposal has two components whereby the counties will each get the Sh316.5 billion allocated in the Division of Revenue.

The equitable share will then form a baseline for further additional allocation during the three years that revenue generation formula will be in place.

He said he filed the motion to prevent a repeat of what transpired during Thursday’s Special Sitting when Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and Senate Budget and Finance Chairman Charles Kibiro (Kirinyaga) deferred debate to allow for more consultation and consensus-building.

Sakaja exuded confidence that the new formula will carry the day that citing that he already has 30 Senators backing it.

“I am offering the best solution for this crisis,” he told Capital FM News, “counties will be guaranteed of getting adequate funds.”

Once the formula is approved, the House will be able to pass the County Allocation of Revenue Bill which will allow counties to receive funds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Don’t wait, run to hospital if you get COVID-19 symptoms

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – Kenyans have been urged to voluntarily seek medical attention whenever they develop COVID-19 symptoms. Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr...

30 mins ago

Capital Health

Over 5,000 rape cases in Kenya during COVID period

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23- The Ministry of Health has decried increased cases of violence against women and girls since Mach when coronavirus pandemic broke...

41 mins ago

Capital Health

Hope for virus patients in kenya as 378 more cleared

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 –Kenya’s cases of COVID-19 recoveries jumped to 7,135 on Thursday, after 378 COVID-19 patients were declared free of the disease....

5 hours ago

Capital Health

796 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kenya, highest on a single day

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – COVID-19 cases surged to 15,601 Thursday, after recording 796 new infections. Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said...

6 hours ago

World

Eight civilians killed in Afghan strike on freed Taliban fighter

Herat, Afghanistan, Jul 23 – Eight civilians were killed when an Afghan air strike hit a group of people gathered to celebrate a Taliban...

6 hours ago

Africa

African summit seeks to ease Mali crisis

Bamako, Mali, Jul 23 – West African leaders gathered in Bamako on Thursday in a fresh push to end an escalating political crisis in...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

UK announces Sh150mn grant to support COVID-19 research in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – The United Kingdom has announced a Sh150 million grant for an innovative scientific research that will help individual Kenyan...

7 hours ago

County News

Senate fails to reach consensus on third basis formula for record fourth time

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – A cash crisis is looming in counties after Senators on Thursday failed to reach a consensus, for a record...

8 hours ago