Raila makes unpublicized return from Dubai aboard luxurious UAE-operated private jet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga jetted back to the country Sunday evening after a three-week medical visit in Dubai where he underwent a minor surgery for an undisclosed condition.

Odinga was flown back to Nairobi aboard a luxurious Airbus A318 owned and operated by United Arab Emirates-based Constellation Aviation Services.

Although details of his touchdown at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport remain scantly, the jet carrying the former Prime Minister departed the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai at 6.13pm local time, according to Flightradar24.com.

The plane which boasts of a luxurious lounge, VIP dining area, private office and a boardroom first arrived in the country from Lusaka Zambia on Wednesday, July 8 and picked ODM Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho and House Minority Whip Junet Mohamed.

The aircraft departed Nairobi for Dubai on Thursday where Joho and Mohamed visited Odinga ahead of his return to the country.