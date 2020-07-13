Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Although details of his touchdown at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport remain scantly, the jet carrying the former Prime Minister departed the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai at 6.13pm local time, according to Flightradar24.com/Flightradar24.com

Headlines

Raila makes unpublicized return from Dubai aboard luxurious UAE-operated private jet

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga jetted back to the country Sunday evening after a three-week medical visit in Dubai where he underwent a minor surgery for an undisclosed condition.

Odinga was flown back to Nairobi aboard a luxurious Airbus A318 owned and operated by United Arab Emirates-based Constellation Aviation Services.

Although details of his touchdown at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport remain scantly, the jet carrying the former Prime Minister departed the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai at 6.13pm local time, according to Flightradar24.com.

The plane which boasts of a luxurious lounge, VIP dining area, private office and a boardroom first arrived in the country from Lusaka Zambia on Wednesday, July 8 and picked ODM Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho and House Minority Whip Junet Mohamed.

The aircraft departed Nairobi for Dubai on Thursday where Joho and Mohamed visited Odinga ahead of his return to the country.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Leading Hong Kong activists charged for Tiananmen vigil gathering

Hong Kong, China, Jul 13 – Thirteen prominent Hong Kong democracy activists appeared in court on Monday charged with holding an unauthorised gathering to...

25 mins ago

Corona Virus

US bases on Okinawa locked down over virus spike

Tokyo, Japan, Jul 13 – Two US Marine bases in Japan’s Okinawa have been put into lockdown after dozens of coronavirus infections, with local...

60 mins ago

County News

Social Assistance Act repeal could cost 1.1mn vulnerable Kenyans safety net protection – lobbyists

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Organisations engaged in social protection initiatives are warning that millions of Kenyans could lose their social protection benefits in...

3 hours ago

County News

Ngilu to face MCAs on Wednesday ahead of impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is set to appear before the Kitui County Assembly on Wednesday to respond to allegations...

3 hours ago

World

Polish president with narrow lead in run-off: exit poll

Warsaw, Poland, Jul 12 – Right wing populist and Trump ally Andrzej Duda led by a narrow margin against his europhile challenger in Poland’s...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

379 COVID-19 cases reported after 7,050 samples tested, case fatality at 1.8pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Ministry of Health Sunday reported 379 new COVID-19 cases raising to 10,105, the number of coronavirus infections reported...

18 hours ago

World

Yemen’s Huthis allow UN team to visit ‘time bomb’ tanker: source

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jul 12 – Yemen’s Huthi rebels have given UN inspectors the green light to inspect a decaying oil tanker abandoned...

18 hours ago

Corona Virus

Canada-funded poll projects virus caseload awareness in Nairobi’s slums at 40pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – A new survey by TIFA research firm has revealed that at least 55 per cent of Nairobi’s informal settlements...

22 hours ago