PSV operators to obtain health, transport ministry clearance for inter-county services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators operating inter-county passenger services will require clearance from the ministries of health and transport before resuming services following the lifting of COVID-19 cessation order imposed on April 6.

President Kenyatta announced the lifting of the order on Monday, allowing free inter-county movement to and from previously restricted counties of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

The Head of State made the announcement during a national address from his Harambee House office.

PSV operators will however book half capacity of their vehicles to ensure social distancing. They will also be required to ensure wearing face masks at all times.

“By re-opening Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera, we are more at risk than we were when the restrictions were in place. We must, therefore, exercise cautious optimism, and avoid reckless abandon. I believe that, although the path to recovery is rocky and uneven, it is navigable. And this is why I must give two qualifications to the phased re-opening,” the President said in a televised address.

The President cautioned that if the condition becomes dire, he will reintroduce the containment measures, calling for personal responsibility responsibility.

He added: “Conscious that movement of people is a catalyst for the spread of the disease, there shall be no movement of public transport vehicles into and out of the areas previously under cessation of movement restrictions, without the public transport providers being compliant with all protocols developed by Ministry of Health.”

The President declared domestic flights will resume on July 15 “in strict conformity with all applicable guidelines and protocols from both the Ministry of Health and civil aviation authorities.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

International air travel is set to resume on August 1.