President Kenyatta orders indefinite closure of all bars countrywide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered the indefinite closure of bars nationwide amid concerns that bars, entertainment joints and lounges have been operating in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

During his address to the nation following a summit with the Council of Governors, the President directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to permanently withdraw licenses of bars that will violate the new directive.

“All bars shall remain closed until further notice. The Inspector General of Police shall withdraw all licenses for bars operating in breach of this directive and the withdraws shall be permanent,” the Head of State ordered.

The President also directed police officers not to spare anyone while implementing the COVID-19 guidelines, regardless of their social or political status.

The President’s announcement also dealt a blow to restaurants which have been serving alcoholic drinks with new guidelines now prohibiting the sale of liquor in eateries.

He adjusted the operational time for restaurants to between 8 pm to 7 pm.

The nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew will also remain in force after the President extended it for another 30 days.

“All the measures that have announced today shall apply to all citizens regardless of their social or political status,” he said.

A section of Kenyans who were anticipating the reversion to cessation of inter-county movement signed with relief after the President opted for other measures targeting social gatherings.

The President noted that lock down was not necessary at this point, emphasizing on personal responsibility even as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to surge.

The Head of State noted at least 70 per cent of the counties have met the required COVID-19 preparedness measures, including establishing at least 300 isolation beds.