President Kenyatta orders completion of existing projects in 2020/21 financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to focus on completing existing development projects.

In a virtual meeting with the officials, the President said there shall be no new projects to be initiated in this financial year, because there are a lot of pending projects across the country.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Administrative Secretaries.

In his address, the President said Government’s focus this Financial Year will be the implementation and completion of ongoing Priority Projects and Programmes as set out in his Administration’s Transformative Agenda for the Nation.

These Programmes, the Head of State said must be strictly implemented within set timelines and budgets.

“The President reiterated his earlier directive that no new Projects will be initiated except with his express authority,” State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said.

As a measure of accountability, the President announced that completion rate of Projects and Programmes will be adopted as a key Performance Indicator for all Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, she said in a statement sent to newsrooms after the meeting.

The Head of State called for Collective Responsibility in the implementation of Government Projects and Programmes through the involvement of entire Ministerial Establishments (Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries), so as to ensure timely delivery of quality outcomes.

The President said Collective Responsibility should be demonstrated by enhanced presence and visibility of Government on the ground through inspection of projects and robust public engagements.

According to the State House Spokeswoman, the Head of State acknowledged the current difficult economic environment occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and reminded Government Departments to settle pending bills as a key priority and to ensure that pending bills is the first charge on each Ministry’s Budget.

In support of local industries, the President said the Government must walk the talk of Buy Kenya Build Kenya agenda and once again, directed all Ministries, State Departments and State Agencies to give preferential procurement to Kenyan Made Goods and Services.

The President thanked the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICCC) and the National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) for the progress made in the attainment of the National Development Goals saying the two entities had proved their effectiveness in overseeing the implementation of the Government’s development programmes.

In conclusion, she said, the Head of State warned the Senior Ranks of the Executive against corruption and malfeasance saying there’s no room for the vices in his Administration.