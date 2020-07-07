Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta wants all ministries to focus on existing projects and pay all the pending bills. /PSCU-FILE.

business

President Kenyatta orders completion of existing projects in 2020/21 financial year

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to focus on completing existing development projects.

In a virtual meeting with the officials, the President said there shall be no new projects to be initiated in this financial year, because there are a lot of pending projects across the country.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Administrative Secretaries.

In his address, the President said Government’s focus this Financial Year will be the implementation and completion of ongoing Priority Projects and Programmes as set out in his Administration’s Transformative Agenda for the Nation.

These Programmes, the Head of State said must be strictly implemented within set timelines and budgets.

“The President reiterated his earlier directive that no new Projects will be initiated except with his express authority,” State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said.

As a measure of accountability, the President announced that completion rate of Projects and Programmes will be adopted as a key Performance Indicator for all Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, she said in a statement sent to newsrooms after the meeting.

The Head of State called for Collective Responsibility in the implementation of Government Projects and Programmes through the involvement of entire Ministerial Establishments (Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries), so as to ensure timely delivery of quality outcomes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President said Collective Responsibility should be demonstrated by enhanced presence and visibility of Government on the ground through inspection of projects and robust public engagements.

According to the State House Spokeswoman, the Head of State acknowledged the current difficult economic environment occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and reminded Government Departments to settle pending bills as a key priority and to ensure that pending bills is the first charge on each Ministry’s Budget.

In support of local industries, the President said the Government must walk the talk of Buy Kenya Build Kenya agenda and once again, directed all Ministries, State Departments and State Agencies to give preferential procurement to Kenyan Made Goods and Services.

The President thanked the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICCC) and the National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) for the progress made in the attainment of the National Development Goals saying the two entities had proved their effectiveness in overseeing the implementation of the Government’s development programmes.

In conclusion, she said, the Head of State warned the Senior Ranks of the Executive against corruption and malfeasance saying there’s no room for the vices in his Administration.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya records 183 new COVID cases

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Kenya recorded 183 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the case load in the country to 8,250. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

3 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya Churches and mosques to re-open from Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7- Places of worship will resume services from Tuesday, under stringent guidelines to safeguard congregants from contracting COVID-19. The announcement was...

26 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya declares school year ‘lost’, classes back in 2021

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 7 – Kenya on Tuesday declared that its school year was considered lost because of the coronavirus pandemic, and primary and...

29 mins ago

Kenya

More than 50 activists arrested as police break Saba Saba march in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7- More than 50 activists were arrested on Tuesday as they marched in Nairobi to mark Saba Saba or 7th July....

39 mins ago

World

50 dead in Japan floods as rescuers ‘race against time’

Tsunagi, Japan, Jul 7 – Emergency services in western Japan were “racing against time” Tuesday to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Schools in Kenya to remain closed until 2021, KCSE, KCPE exams postponed

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Schools in Kenya will not re-open until 2021 due to fears of COVID-19 infections which has started taking toll...

3 hours ago

World

Johnson and Johnson cuts price of anti-TB tablets

GENEVA, Switzerland, Jul 7 – US pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson announced Monday an immediate cut in the price of its tuberculosis treatment course...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Global experts warn of COVID-19 airborne threat

Washington, United States, Jul 6 – As countries ease their lockdowns, authorities need to recognize the coronavirus can spread through the air far beyond...

5 hours ago