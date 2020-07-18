0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – Popular TV actor Papa Shirandula is dead.

Papa Shirandula, whose real name is Charles Bukeko, died on Saturday morning in what was suspected to be COVID-19, family sources said.

His family said he passed on at Karen Hospital where he was rushed for emergency treatment after experiencing breathing difficulties.

“He died on arrival in hospital,” a family member said, “he had been in his rural home in Western Kenya where he fell ill.”

He is said to have tested positive for COVID-19, and even gone into isolation but his condition was worsened by diabetes, according to his family and colleagues.

The deceased was popular for the popular CITIZEN TV series Papa Shirandula where he was the main actor.

Royal Media Services Managing Director Wachira Waruru said he received news of Bukeko’s passing with shock and disbelief.

“On behalf of the Royal Media Services, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the family and friends of popular TV actor, Charles Bukeko who passed away this morning,” he said in a statement.

Waruru described Bukeko’s death as a “big loss not only to the Royal media family and Kenya’s acting fraternity but also to the country as a whole.”

His legacy and contribution to Kenya’s TV industry, he said, will continue to impact many generations to come.