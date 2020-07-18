Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Papa Shirandula died at Karen Hospital on July 18, 2020.

Capital Health

Popular TV actor Papa Shirandula is dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – Popular TV actor Papa Shirandula is dead.

Papa Shirandula, whose real name is Charles Bukeko, died on Saturday morning in what was suspected to be COVID-19, family sources said.

His family said he passed on at Karen Hospital where he was rushed for emergency treatment after experiencing breathing difficulties.

“He died on arrival in hospital,” a family member said, “he had been in his rural home in Western Kenya where he fell ill.”

He is said to have tested positive for COVID-19, and even gone into isolation but his condition was worsened by diabetes, according to his family and colleagues.

The deceased was popular for the popular CITIZEN TV series Papa Shirandula where he was the main actor.

Royal Media Services Managing Director Wachira Waruru said he received news of Bukeko’s passing with shock and disbelief.

“On behalf of the Royal Media Services, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the family and friends of popular TV actor, Charles Bukeko who passed away this morning,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Waruru described Bukeko’s death as a “big loss not only to the Royal media family and Kenya’s acting fraternity but also to the country as a whole.”

His legacy and contribution to Kenya’s TV industry, he said, will continue to impact many generations to come.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Kagwe roots for ‘Save Me I save You’ approach in COVID war as cases rise to 12,750

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – The government has unveiled a new slogan ‘Save Me I Save You’ in the war against COVID-19. Health Cabinet...

4 seconds ago

World

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Nantes, France, Jul 18 – Fire erupted Saturday inside a gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, but firefighters brought the blaze...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Australian virus resurgence forces suspension of parliament

Sydney, Australia, Jul 18 – Australia’s parliament will be suspended for two weeks over fears that politicians could bring coronavirus from outbreak hotspots to...

2 hours ago

County News

Suspected vigilante member arrested for extortion, possession of government stores

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – A suspected member of a vigilante group was Fridaty evening arrested in Nairobi’s Westlands area on extortion charges and...

2 hours ago

business

Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jul 18 – G20 finance ministers and central bankers are set to hold talks Saturday aimed at spurring global economic recovery...

3 hours ago

Top stories

US congressman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80

Washington, United States, Jul 18 – John Lewis, the civil rights warrior who died Friday aged 80, excelled at what he liked to call...

3 hours ago

County News

Drunk and disorderly: Senator Sakaja arrested for contravening virus curfew

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was on Friday night arrested at a bar while drinking way past the curfew hours....

4 hours ago

Capital Health

20 specialized Cuban doctors to support pandemic fight at KUTRRH

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – The COVID-19 fight in the country received a major boost on Friday after the government announced the arrival of...

5 hours ago