Park fees slashed by 50 per cent as tourism ministry unveils recovery plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala on Thursday announced a 50 per cent reduction in park entry fees for both domestic and foreign tourists as part of an elaborate recovery plan to revive the tourism sector in the wake of the crippling economic meltdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further announced a moratorium on free rent for all lodges in all gazetted Kenya Wildlife Parks.

Addressing journalists on the new measures, the CS said filmmakers will also enjoy a similar discount.

“Let us become tourists in our own country and help rebuild our economy,” he said.

Before the fee waiver, Kenyans used to pay an entry fee to gain access to the parks; adults Sh430 and children Sh215.

Adult foreigners in the country will pay Sh1,030, their children children Sh515 while non-residents will pay Sh4,300 for adults and Sh2,200 for children.

“Let us all support Kenya tourism economy by travelling together,” the CS said. “We should be the first one to support our own.”

The new measures took effect on Wednesday, June 1, and will remain in effcet until June 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The incentives come ahead of next week’s address by President Uhuru Kenyatta, upon the lapse of the current COVID-19 containment measures which include restriction of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties.