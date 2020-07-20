Papa Shirandula buried in his Busia home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – Actor Charles Bukeko of the popular Papa Shirandula TV show was buried Monday, joining a lost list of victims who have succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya.

234 people had died of COVID-19 in the country by Sunday, with 13,353 positive cases.

Papa Shirandula died on Friday, days after testing positive for coronavirus.

His wife said he died in the car at Karen Hospital’s parking lot, even before he could be admitted.

His burial in Funyula was conducted by Public Health officials in hazmat suits, in line with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 protocol.