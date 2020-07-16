Connect with us

A health worker in a hazmat suit displays a sample taken for COVID-19 screening during mass testing in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Over 30,000 community healthcare volunteers listed for UHC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – More than 3,000 community healthcare volunteers have been engaged by the government to help manage COVID-19 cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 31,780 volunteers had been listed as part of measures to ensure 100 per cent Universal Health Coverage.

Kagwe said that the healthcare volunteers are undergoing training before deployment to various counties to manage home-based patients of COVID-19.

“This will ensure full coverage of community health services in the country which will support the home-based isolation and care for the COVID-19 patients and achievement of the Universal Health Care.  The Ministry has developed the community health policy which will lead to better leadership and governance of community health services both at the National and County level,” Kagwe said.  

The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus rose to 3,638 Thursday after 570 more patients were cleared.

Kagwe said 512 were receiving home-based care while 58 were admitted to various hospitals.

The CS was speaking after touring health facilities in Nakuru County where he launched the government’s Primary Health Care Strategic Plan for the financial year 2021-2024.

“Recruitment and training issues have been addressed in the policy. Even in the midst of our response coronavirus pandemic, the government continues to focus on providing continuous, equitable accessible and quality essential healthcare services which can only be attained through a robust primary healthcare system,” said Kagwe.

Kagwe has been visiting various counties distributing the medical kits to public hospitals and assessing their level of preparedness to handle the surging coronavirus cases in the country.

By July 16, Kagwe said the country had recorded 11,673 cases after 421 people tested positive from a sample of 3895 that was analyzed on Wednesday.  

Fatalities also rose to 217 after 8 more patients succumbed to the virus.

Kagwe has urged Kenyans not to panic over the high number of infections, which he said was expected after travel restrictions were lifted on July 6.

“It should not shock Kenyans because we expected these numbers,” Kagwe said.

