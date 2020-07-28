Outrage as police ruthlessly assault Nairobi MCA within Assembly precincts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The National Police Service has once again been put on the spot after video have emerged showing officers clobbering Mlango Kubwa Member of County Assembly Patricia Mutheu within the precincts of the County Assembly.

Four officers were pictured clobbering the MCA with battons as she laid on the ground begging for mercy. .

The police’s actions have been condemned by most Kenyans online as uncalled for to have police beat a member who was within her jurisdiction.

Mutheu was among MCAs who had gone to serve the embattled Nairobi Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi with a notice of impeachment, when chaos erupted after police lobbed teargas to disperse them.

It is said that Elachi locked herself up so as not to receive the notice of the motion, and alerted police officers to reinforce security within the Assembly claiming she was surrounded.

Police officers lobbed several teargas canisters to disperse the MCAs.

Addressing the press after the incident, Mutheu said she was physically assaulted by the police because she was unable to run when chaos erupted at the Assembly.

“I was lying down because I had a surgery recently and I couldn’t run, I was alone there and I wasn’t causing any disturbance,” she said.

Women leaders led by Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga condemned the incident terming it as unfortunate while calling for administrative action on officers involved.

“It saddens me that officers can storm in the Assembly and beat women who are doing their duties,” said Shebesh.

Omanga called for a speedy probe into the matter.

“I want to ask the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai why he has allowed police officers to come to Nairobi County Assembly to beat women,” said Omanga.