Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mutheu was among MCAs who had gone to serve the embattled Nairobi Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi with a notice of impeachment, when chaos erupted after police lobbed teargas to disperse them/CFM

County News

Outrage as police ruthlessly assault Nairobi MCA within Assembly precincts

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The National Police Service has once again been put on the spot after video have emerged showing officers clobbering Mlango Kubwa Member of County Assembly Patricia Mutheu within the precincts of the County Assembly.

Four officers were pictured clobbering the MCA with battons as she laid on the ground begging for mercy. .

The police’s actions have been condemned by most Kenyans online as uncalled for to have police beat a member who was within her jurisdiction.

Mutheu was among MCAs who had gone to serve the embattled Nairobi Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi with a notice of impeachment, when chaos erupted after police lobbed teargas to disperse them.

It is said that Elachi locked herself up so as not to receive the notice of the motion, and alerted police officers to reinforce security within the Assembly claiming she was surrounded. 

Police officers lobbed several teargas canisters to disperse the MCAs.

Addressing the press after the incident, Mutheu said she was physically assaulted by the police because she was unable to run when chaos erupted at the Assembly. 

 “I was lying down because I had a surgery recently and I couldn’t run, I was alone there and I wasn’t causing any disturbance,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women leaders led by Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga condemned the incident terming it as unfortunate while calling for administrative action on officers involved.

“It saddens me that officers can storm in the Assembly and beat women who are doing their duties,” said Shebesh.

Omanga called for a speedy probe into the matter.

“I want to ask the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai why he has allowed police officers to come to Nairobi County Assembly to beat women,” said Omanga.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Saudis strive to prevent virus outbreak in curtailed hajj

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Jul 28 – Pilgrims were quarantined Tuesday in the Muslim holy city of Mecca ahead of the dramatically downsized hajj as...

34 mins ago

Africa

US summons Zimbabwe ambassador after insult over protests

Washington, United States, Jul 28 – The United States on Tuesday summoned Zimbabwe’s ambassador after the ruling party insulted the US envoy in Harare...

36 mins ago

Corona Virus

Counties to procure own PPE supplies for COVID-19: CS Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The health ministry on Tuesday indicated counties will procure their own Personal Protective Equipment for the management of COVID-19...

51 mins ago

World

Air pollution ‘greatest risk’ to global life expectancy

Paris, France, Jul 28 – Air pollution cuts life expectancy for every man, woman and child on Earth by nearly two years, according to...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

MOH reports 14 virus-linked deaths, 606 newly registered infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced fourteen coronavirus-linked deaths on Tuesday raising the country’s death toll to 299, representing...

2 hours ago

Africa

Darfur attacks seek to derail Sudan’s fragile transition: analysts

Khartoum, Sudan, Jul 28 – A new bout of deadly violence in Sudan’s ravaged Darfur region is an attempt to sabotage the country’s fragile...

3 hours ago

County News

Court, land registries undergoing integration to ease bail processing: Maraga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 –  Chief Justice David Maraga says the National Committee on Criminal Justice Reform (NCCJR) is working to integrate court and...

4 hours ago

World

Iran targets dummy US aircraft carrier in Gulf exercises

Tehran, Iran, Jul 28 – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards blasted a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier with missiles on Tuesday during military exercises in...

4 hours ago