Omar Lali to face murder charge over Tecra Karanja’s death

MOMBASA, Kenya, July 13 – A Lamu Magistrate Court on Monday allowed the public prosecutor to charge Omar Lali with the murder of Keroche Breweries Strategy and Innovation Director Tecra Muigai.

In a court ruling delivered virtually, Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba, allowed the Director of the Public Prosecution to press murder charges against Lali.

Temba ordered Lali,54, who has been out on Sh300,000 bond, to be presented before the Garsen High Court within 24 hours for the murder plea taking.

He will be charged with the felony of murder of Tecra, who until her death was his girlfriend, contrary to section 203 of the Penal Code.

“This court directs that the homicide detectives to present Omar Lali Omar to the High Court in Garsen within 24 hours to take the murder pleas, or if unable to present him, they should give him police bond,” ruled Temba.

Lali’s murder charge was allowed after the Director of Public Prosecutions reviewed evidence and witness statements against him and details of postmortem report. An undated photos of Tecra Muigai and Omar Lali.

Tecra’s family and Keroche Breweries owners Joseph and Tabitha Karaja, was represented by Senior Counsel James Orengo and Mwaure Waihiga.

The lawyers expressed satisfaction with the decision to charge Lali, saying justice will be served as per the law.

Lali was represented by lawyer Aboubakar Yusuf.

Yusuf said said that while he could not contest the decision to charge his client, he will nonetheless prove his client’s innocence of the murder once charged with felony.

Tecra died on May 2 after she sustained head and face injuries having fallen down a staircase flight in Lali’s house while on holiday in Lamu on April 27.

Lali was arrested in connection with Tecra’s death but was later released on May 27 on bond.

Tecra was buried on May 16 at their family home in Naivasha.