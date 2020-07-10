NMS to put up 24 hospitals in Nairobi’s informal settlements in 3 months

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10-The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has pledged to construct 24 fully functional hospitals in informal settlements.

“In my next 100 days, I intend to achieve building 24 fully functional hospitals in Nairobi’s informal settlements,” said NMS Director General, Major General Mohammed Badi, who has been credited for transforming the city’s look in the first three months.

NMS is a department under the Office of the President, with enormous resources to modernise the city.

Badi said his team is also racing to complete 100 boreholes each with a pump to ensure 24-hour delivery of water people in need, particularly in the informal settlements.

He asked Nairobi residents to be calm, because “there are a lot of good things coming”

The NMS DG last month told members of Nairobi County Assembly that he wants to focus on developing the city’s informal settlement areas.

“I will first start with that mwananchi who is suffering by bringing change in all informal settlements in Nairobi to make sure life changes there so that they can feel like the rest of the residents,” Badi told MCAs last month.

He also asked the MCAs to share a list of priority projects in their wards, assuring that no ward will be neglected.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded Badi’s team for regenerating Nairobi, saying with only 100 days it had done a commendable job which is visible.

Since his appointment in March 18, the DG has been overseeing the implementation of development projects across the city, sometimes inspecting them with the president at night.

Several roads within the city’s Central Business District have been given a facelift with some parking spaces along Kenyatta Avenue and Muindi Mbingu streets converted to pedestrian walkways.

The DG has also initiated slum upgrading projects in Mukuru Kwa Njenga and others where dilapidated roads are being repaired.

In the financial year 2020/2021 the NMS- team is allocated Sh26.4 billion.