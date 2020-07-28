NMS lists public schools in ramped up COVID-19 response plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Tuesday announced it had earmarked eleven public institutions for use as treatment centres as part of its contingency COVID-19 preparedness plan in addition to twenty-four Level II hospitals to be established in three months.

The announcement by NMS came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Health and county governments to implement plans to guide response for a surge in coronavirus cases.

NMS Director for Health Services Josephine Mbae said St Georges High School, Moi Girls High School (Kibera), Upper Hill High School, Dagoretti High School and Kenya High School are some of the schools which will be used to isolate COVID-19 patients.

Highway Girls, Pangani Girls, Buruburu Girls and Precious Blood Riruta are among schools listed as quarantine centres

“We have set up schools where we can quarantine those who cannot quarantine within home, we still want people to quarantine at their comfort zone but we urge people to be frank with us, if you cannot manage at home, tell us the truth,” Mbae said.

She said NMS is in the process of increasing capacity at the Mbagathi Hospital and Mama Lucy Hospital in order to have additional beds in the wards and Intensive Care Unit.

At Mbagathi Hospital, she said, 20 more treatment beds have been set up. Two blocks are being renovated to provide room for 78 beds including 10 ICU beds.

NMS in collaboration with University of Nairobi Enterprises and Services is also putting up a makeshift facility at Mbagathi which will be completed within a week providing an additional 160 beds.

Mbae said that NMS is procuring 70 beds and another 18 ICU beds in for new block at Mama Lucy Hospital.

“We know the problem could get to us and that is why we are also creating makeshift facilities in Kasarani health centre (400), Mutuini District Hospital (400 bed) and Mama Lucy hospitals,” she said.

NMS is also in the process of recruiting 256 more health officials and thirty-five more workers have been dispatched to command centres to help with contact tracing.

“Within a week, we should have all this people recruited so that we beef up the health services,” she further said.