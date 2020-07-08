Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A class in session at a school in Kenya where the government declared the 2020 academic lost due to COVID-19. Learning will resume in 2021.

Kenya

New survey shows low-income earners unable to feed their children during COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- A new survey shows that 61 percent of low-income earners in Nairobi County are facing difficulties in feeding their children who have been at home since March, when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) further indicates that 39 percent of the respondents are afraid that they will not be able to help their children concentrate or continue with learning while at home.

With the 2020 academic year having been declared lost by the Ministry of Education, another 29 percent of the respondents say they may not be able to control their children from social interactions in what exposes them to high chances of contracting the virus.

“Among the challenges that those with children now at home are facing, feeding them is clearly the greatest, more so for women (who usually shoulder that responsibility). But other problems such as the failure to have them continue with their studies and keeping them safe from the virus is also frequently mentioned,” the report released on Wednesday states.

The research was conducted between July 6 and 7, targeting 579 respondents in Kibera, Huruma, Mathare, Korogocho and Mukuru Kwa Njenga areas of Nairobi.

Schools in Kenya will not re-open until 2021 due to fears of COVID-19 infections which has started taking toll in the country.

By July 8, Kenya had recorded 8,528 positive cases with 169 fatalities.

The Ministry of Health has warned of tough times ahead, with the peak period projected from August through to December.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha on Tuesday said it will not be practical and safe to re-open schools until 2021 because the peak period for the virus infections is just starting.

He said the 2020 academic year is lost, meaning all learners will be required to repeat their current classes when schools re-open next year. He did not provide the exact dates.

Consequently, he said, national examinations for primary and secondary schools will not be done this year.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya records 278 new COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- Kenya on Wednesday recorded 278 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s caseload to 8,528. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

25 mins ago

Headlines

Kenya nominates CS Amina Mohamed for WTO top post

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – Six candidates are vying to become the next head of the World Trade Organization — an institution which faced...

35 mins ago

Kenya

The government must weigh in on worrying teen pregnancies during COVID-19 period

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Education stakeholders in the country say the rising number of teen pregnancies recorded during the COVID-19 period will put...

3 hours ago

Special Report

Malnutrition in poorer nations costs firms up to $850 bln: study

PARIS, France, Jul 8 – Hunger, poor nutrition and obesity not only present a health burden in developing countries but carry a hidden economic...

3 hours ago

World

Panic-buying returns as Melbourne braces for lengthy lockdown

Melbourne, Australia, Jul 8 – Shoppers in Australia’s second-biggest city stripped supermarket shelves Wednesday as millions in Melbourne prepared for a return to virus...

4 hours ago

World

China opens Hong Kong headquarters for its secret police

Hong Kong, China, Jul 8 – China opened a new office on Wednesday for its intelligence agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for...

4 hours ago

County News

City water firm announces 48-hour supply disruption for scheduled maintenance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) is Thursday set to shut down the Ngethu Water Treatment plant...

5 hours ago

business

Britain to reveal post-coronavirus recovery plan

London, United Kingdom, Jul 8 – Britain will Wednesday unveil a mini-budget to kickstart the UK economy, hoping costly infrastructure investment will help build...

7 hours ago