The incident shocked local residents.

County News

Nephew murders 82-year-old uncle after tussle over Sh4,000 State stipend

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 1 – A 42-year-old man attacked and killed his 82-year-old uncle in Nyeri’s Kianathi village, Nyeri Central, following a conflict of money the deceased received as part of government’s safety net program targeting the elderly and vulnarale persons.

Elijah Mugo had just returned from the County Commissioner’s Office where he collected the Sh4,000 stipend when his nephew attacked him with a machete and seized the money from him.

Nyeri Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Mwangi said the old man had returned to his home on Tuesday evening when his nephew, Duncan Kanini, attacked him.

“When Kanini grabbed his cash the deceased went after him with a panga but he overpowered him and cut him into pieces before disappearing. We were however able to arrest suspect and he is in our custody,” said Mwangi.

In a separate incident within the locality a 36-year-old casual laborer identified as Eric Mureithi murdered his girlfriend Janet Wambui before committing suicide by hanging himself on an avocado tree.

Mureithi worked at the farm of a revered clergyman Samuel Mwaniki.

Mwaniki had parted ways with his worker on Tuesday evening and retired to bed without any incidence after agreeing on work schedule Wednesday.

He said he realized something was amiss when his cows started mooing after which he realized they had not been milked.

“When I went to the kitchen I found the body of a young lady with deep cuts all over her body and on checking around I also found the body of my worker hanging on a tree and that is when I alerted police,” said Mwaniki.

The distraught retired PCEA church clergyman said he had never known that his worker had a girlfriend for a year-long period he had employed him and was surprised that the killing occurred within his compound.

Nyeri Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Mwangi who visited the scene said police have launched investigations into the two incidents.

He urged residents to exercise restraint at this time when the county is undergoing harsh economic times due to COVID-19 regulations.

