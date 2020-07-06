Nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew extended by a further 30 days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew has been extended by a further 30 days to avert unchecked spread of coronavirus.

The directive was issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday when he addressed the nation on the reopening of country’s economy.

Measures outlined by the Head of State include resumption of inter-county travel from 4am on Tuesday, July 7 and commencement of domestic flights on July 15.

Public Service Vehicles moving in and out of areas which were previously under cessation will however require mandatory certification from the Ministry of Health.

The President explained that the decision to re-open the country was informed by the level of preparedness in counties with most devolved units having demonstrated a reasonable level of readiness.

“According to experts and stakeholders we have not yet met the 100 per cent irreducible minimums but we have met a reasonable level of preparedness. “

The President however said the government will study patterns of the virus in the next 21 days and institute necessary measures including reversion to cessation measures if the situation worsens.

The government has also extended the ban on political and social gatherings for a further 30 days in measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The restriction of the number of persons who can attend weddings and funerals was also extended for a further 30 days.

The President also set in motion plans for gradual resumption of congregational worship with exemption of vulnerable persons and minors. Children under 13 and worshipers aged above 58 years will not be allowed into places of worship.

In what will be a relief to the aviation industry, local air travel shall resume July 15, under health and transport ministry guidelines.

International passenger flights will resume on August 1.