Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's Parliament.

Corona Virus

National Assembly to scale down August calendar over virus concerns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – The National Assembly has suspended its Tuesday and Thursday sittings effective August 5, 2020 owing to the rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

In the latest alteration of the calendar of the House, lawmakers will only have sessions on Wednesdays; one in the morning and the other in the evening.

The dicision was arrived at following a meeting of the House Business Committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi on Saturday.

“Taking cognizance of the recent rise in the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Country, this House resolves to further alter its Calendar for the Fourth Session,” a July 28 order paper on the intended changes reads in part.

The legislators who are currently on a short recess are expected to resume on Tuesday, July 28.

“The House will hold morning and afternoon Sittings on Thursday, July 30, 2020, commencing at 10.00 a.m. and at 2.30 pm, respectively”.

Traditionally, the National Assembly holds afternoon sittings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Wednesdays diarized for two sittings; one in the morning and another session in afternoon.

Speaker Muturi is expected to communicate the new changes on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The move by the House comes barely days after Speaker Muturi suspended committee meetings until July 28, with virtual meetings given prominence subject to lifting of the directive by Speaker Muturi. 

Muturi clarified that committees which urgently seek to have physical sittings should expressly get clearance from his office prior to making any arrangements.

His order followed a request by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua who asked Muturi to provide an alternative operational guideline to ensure that members of the Executive discharge their duties without compromising their individual or public health.

The House has been on partial lockdown notably after two lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The two unknown MPs have however since recovered.

There have been concerns that a majority of the staff in Parliament are suspected to have contracted the virus in what has majorly been pegged on the new changes.

Parliament is among government institutions whose operations have since been paralyzed owing to the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Kenya’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 16,268 on Friday after 667 new infections were recorded.

The number of fatalities associated to the virus stands at 274.

A total of 7, 746 people have since recovered from the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Monday set to hold the fifth extraordinary summit with Governors where new COVID-19 restriction measures are set to be discussed ahead of his address to the nation.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

DR Congo’s Kabila prowls the political sidelines

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jul 25 – Officially, he stepped down in January 2019, retiring after 18 years at the helm of the...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in authorities

Washington, United States, Jul 25 – A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States and Europe has forced governments to strengthen containment measures...

1 hour ago

County News

Sonko issues new threat to reclaim transferred city functions in bitter row with NMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has issued fresh threats to pull out of the agreement that saw him transfer key...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

For the war against corruption to succeed, the DPP and DCI must keep their lanes

By Eliud Mwara. For the war against corruption in the country to succeed, there must be synergy in all players involved in the Criminal...

4 hours ago

World

New ranger outpost advances wildlife security along the Uganda – DRC border

KAMPALA, Uganda, Jul 25 – Law enforcement in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park (QENP) received a boost today with the handover of a newly...

5 hours ago

World

US-China ties fray as Beijing’s Houston consulate is closed

Houston, United States, Jul 24 – US-China relations deteriorated in a Cold War-style standoff as Beijing ordered a US consulate to shut in retaliation...

7 hours ago

World

Trump could lose reelection in 100 days — and the US is on edge

Washington, United States, Jul 24 – Cratering in the polls, canceling his showcase convention event, and struggling to land punches on his opponent, Donald...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya denies hospitals overwhelmed by COVID

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24- The Ministry of Health now says that the health facilities in the country still have the capacity to accommodate more...

20 hours ago