Capital News
July 21| Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka chairs a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at his private office in Karen/Dennis Kavisu

Kenya

NASA is dysfunctional: Kalonzo’s Wiper greenlights coalition talks with Jubilee

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 –Wiper Party’s National Executive Committee on Tuesday resolved to hasten coalition talks with ruling Jubilee Party, citing the collapse of the opposition National Super Alliance Coalition (NASA).

The Party, through its Secretary General Judith Sijeny said it will convene a Special National Delegates Conference to ratify NEC resolutions on the envisaged coalition.

“The WDM-K takes this step following the realization that the National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition has become totally dysfunctional,” the Party’s Secretary General Judith Sijeny stated.

In June, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka led the party in formalizing a cooperation agreement with Jubilee Party, explaining that the pact is aimed at supporting the government’s agenda.

Jubilee has also signed cooperation agreements with KANU, which saw West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio named the Senate Majority Leader, and CCM.

During the signing of the cooperation agreement, Musyoka said NASA summit, the topmost decision making organ of the opposition alliance, had never met since the 2017 elections, giving credence to reports of a looming collapse of the opposition alliance.

Wiper’s NEC also resolved to adopt a report by the party’s disciplinary committee to expel former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama from the party, on grounds that he failed to toe the party line.

Muthama was accused of making political statements not in line with the party, including his recent sentiments supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid.

“The Party shall move with speed to write to the Registrar of Political Parties to have Hon. Muthama’s name struck off from the Party register,” Sijeny stated.

