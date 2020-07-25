Nairobi records 240 new cases of COVID

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Nairobi County recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said 36 other cases were recorded in Kajiado, 16 in Migori, 15 in Machakos and Nakuru 14.

Nyeri had 5 new cases, Kisumu, Uasin Gichu and Mombasa had 3 cases each and Trans Nzoia 2. Murang’a, Meru, Kakamega, Kisii and Siaya had 1 case each.

Kenya recorded 375 cases Saturday, pushing the caseload further to 16,643 days to the projected August peak of infections.

The country has consistently recorded triple-digit cases for the past week, with the Health Ministry warning that the worst is yet to come.

“We continue to record a high number of coronavirus cases,” said Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health when he released new figures Saturday, “today we have confirmed 375 cases.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already summoned a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, to chat the way forward on mitigation measures due to the surge.

A night curfew declared three months ago is still in force, with new directives expected on August 6.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health said 24 of the new cases were foreigners among them 3 Americans, 2 Chinese, and a Dutch.

The youngest was aged 5 months and the oldest 90 years.

51 patients were discharged from various hospitals and 74 others on home-based care cleared, Dr Aman said.

Fatalities rose to 278 after 4 more patients succumbed to the virus, the ministry said.

Globally, 16 million people had been infected by July 25, with recorded deaths standing at over 643,000.