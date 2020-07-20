Nairobi, Mombasa maintain high COVID-19 attack rates at 176.1 and 151.9

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – COVID-19 infections in Nairobi and Mombasa continued to rise on Monday with the two cities registering attack rates of 176.1 and 151.9 per 100,000 residents respectively, compared to an average of 28.1 in least affected counties.

Speaking during a daily COVID-19 status update at Ministry of Health headquarters, Afya House, Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman noted, Nairobi accounting for 292 of the 418 new COVID-19 infections reported from 2,574 samples analyzed.

The cases reported on Monday included 10 foreigners. Overall 263 of those who tested positive are male and 155 female.

The newly reported cases raised to 13,771 the number of coronavirus cases reported since March 14.

Ministry of Health said the virus has so far spread in all counties except Baringo, West Pokot and Samburu.

Aman said 93 per cent of the cases in the country are local transmissions, urging Kenyans not to be “doubting Thomas’s and adhere to containment measures”.

He noted coronavirus cases have been on an upwards trend in the past weeks, criticizing leaders and Kenyans flouting COVID-19 containment rules.

COVID-19 death toll now stands at 238 after 4 more patients succumbed to the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The number of recoveries rose to 5,616 after 494 patients were discharged of which 460 were under home-based care.