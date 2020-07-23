Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Jacob Ngwele. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Nairobi Assembly Clerk ngwele reinstated

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele has been reinstated, following an advisory from the Central Bank of Kenya and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ngwele had been out of office since November 2019, after Speaker Beatrice Elachi wrote to EACC, that he was irregularly appointed. She wanted him investigated.

EACC said it is now satisfied that Ngwele was properly appointed, after seven months of investigations.

“The Commission established that the Nairobi County Assembly and Service Board resolved to absorb and confirmed the appointment of Ngwele as shown by minutes of a meeting of June 10, 2014,” EACC said in a letter.

The Commission said it had also found that the board confirmed Ngwele following a letter by the Transition Authority, dated January 20, 2014.

The Central Bank of Kenya also affirmed the legality of Ngwele’s position after declining the request by Speaker Elachi to have him removed as a signatory of the assembly’s accounts.

Central Bank of Kenya through its counsel Kennedy Abuga made it clear that Ngwele is the duly mandated holder of the assembly’s accounts at the CBK even after Elachi wrote numerous letters seeking deactivation of the mandates.

Abuga said the numerous letters for mandate holders in respect to the City Assembly accounts were causing confusion and could lead to weakened controls and a potential loss of public funds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“CBK will not accept any communication or messages relating to the accounts held, if not from the authorized mandate holders,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya’s new Auditor General takes over

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – Nancy Gathungu took over office Thursday, effectively kicking off her 8-year term as Kenya’s Auditor General. She took over...

19 mins ago

Kenya

Al Shabaab suffers heavy casualty in Yumbis attack: Police

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 Police said Thursday that an attack at Yumbis police camp in Garissa had left several Al Shabaab fighters seriously injured,...

42 mins ago

World

Global virus infections pass 15 mn, as Latin America cases soar

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jul 22 – The number of novel coronavirus infections around the world passed 15 million Wednesday, with Latin America and...

5 hours ago

World

Tensions soar as US orders China consulate shut

Houston, United States, Jul 22 – US-Chinese relations, already tense over the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, deteriorated once again Wednesday...

9 hours ago

Capital Health

Chinese First Lady donates COVID-19 medical supplies to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – Chinese First Lady Prof Peng Liyuan has donated COVID-19 medical supplies to Kenya, to help in the fight against...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 260 as 499 patients recover

NAIROBI,  Kenya, Jul 22 – The number of coronavirus deaths in the country rose to 260 after 10 more patients succumbed to the virus...

19 hours ago

Corona Virus

Spotlight on Kiambu as virus cases hit 274 in a week

NAIROBI,  Kenya, Jul 22 – The health ministry shinned the spotlight on Kiambu county on Wednesday amid rising coronavirus infections with the devolved unit...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

President Kenyatta postpones COVID-19 summit on CoG’S request

NAIROBI,  Kenya, Jul 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday rescheduled an extra-ordinary summit bringing together the two levels of government to review the surge...

20 hours ago