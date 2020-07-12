Muturi, county speakers urge IEBC to streamline County Assembly nominations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 –The County Assemblies Forum (CAF) has urged the poll agency, IEBC, to review the framework for nomination of members to the county-based legislative bodies in a bid to protect their independence from country executives.

Speaking during a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, CAF Chairman Ndegwa Wahome noted that there is a need for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to streamline the nomination process to the County Assemblies.

Wahome who is also the Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker noted that Governors who largely influence nominations to the county assemblies have been accused of using nominees to undermine the independence of County Speakers and their deputies.

Speaker Muturi noted streamlininhg the nomination process will safeguard democratic principle of representation.

“The process of nomination to County Assemblies is very critical and IEBC ought to streamline it. I am told in some instances the number of nominees is more than half of the elected representatives which undermines the democratic principle of representation,” Speaker Muturi noted.

CAF also expressed its reservations with regard to the Impeachment Procedure Bill that introduces procedural safeguards with regard to the removal of County Speakers and their Deputies from office.

The Bill which was recently passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate is awaiting presidential assent.