MOH urges diet-centered approach to mitigate severe COVID-19 effects among the elderly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Ministry of Health is rooting for a diet-centered approach to mitigate severe COVID-19 effects among the elderly, saying they are more susceptible to the disease due to declining immunity and underlying conditions.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said elderly persons should be supported to eat variety of foods from different food groups, so as to boost their immunity, prevent disease and maintain good health.

He said older persons should be given priority in health facilities, and asked health workers to always inquire about any health existing conditions they may have, which make them susceptible to developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“Older adults are more susceptible to the infection and are more likely to progress to the severe and critical stages of the disease, daily optimal nutrition and physical activity is essential for all to stay healthy and live long,” he said.

The appeal came even as COVID-19 numbers in the country are on an upward trend, with a total of 14,168 cases having been recorded since the first case was registered in the country on March 14.

The total number of fatalities stood at 250, while recoveries recorded since rose to 6,258.