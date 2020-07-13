MOH reports 189 COVID-19 cases from 1,205 screened samples

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 189 new coronavirus infections after testing 1,205 samples raising coronavirus cases reported since March to 10,294.

The Ministry said 216,242 samples had been tested so far.

Of the new cases, 106 are males and 86 are females, with the youngest being 5 years old and the oldest 71.

The cases are distributed in the counties of Nairobi (147), Kiambu (20), Machakos (11), Kajiado (5), Mombasa (2), Uasin Gishu (1), Kisumu (1), Laikipia (1) and Kericho (1).

The cases in Nairobi are in the sub-counties of Dagoretti North (77), Embakasi East (10), Makadara (10), Embakasi South (9), Kibra (9), Embakasi West (6), Langata (4), Kamukunji (2), Kasarani (2), Dagoretti South (1), Embakasi Central (1) and Embakasi North (1).

In Kiambu the 20 cases were reported in Kiambu Town (6), Kikuyu (2), Kabete (2), Kiambaa (2), Ruiru (2) and Thika (2), Gatundu South (1), Githunguri (1), Juja (1) and Limuru (1).

The 11 cases in Machakos were reported in Athi River (7), Machakos (3) and Masinga (1).

In Kajiado the cases were reported in Kajiado North (4) and Kajiado East (1).

Mombasa’s two cases were reported in Kisauni and Nyali.

The health ministry said 65 people had been discharged within 24 hours increasing the number of recoveries to 2,946.

Unfortunately, 12 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the highest number of fatalities recorded in Kenya, raising the death toll to 197.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe while issuing the coronavirus update urged Kenyans to continue taking individual responsibility in combating the spread of the disease.

The CS also flagged off vehicles worth Sh200 million, to be handed over to 13 counties so as to boost capacity in contact tracing and surveillance.

Counties set benefit are: Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Nyeri, Migori, Busia, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Taita Taveta, Elgeyo Marakwet and Kisii.