MOH reports 14 virus-linked deaths, 606 newly registered infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced fourteen coronavirus-linked deaths on Tuesday raising the country’s death toll to 299, representing a 1.6 per cent national case fatality rate.

The country’s fatality rate has averaged 1.6 percent so far in July despite a surge in new infections.

Speaking during a daily briefing on the status of the pandemic, the Health CS reported 606 COVID-19 cases from 4,888 samples tested within 24 hours

The newly reported infections brought to 18,581 the total number of registered virus cases reported since March 14.

The new cases are spread across Nairobi (488), Kiambu (54), Kajiado (25), Machakos (16) Nakuru (11), Eldoret (11) , Kericho (9), Busia (7), Mombasa (7), Garissa (6), Bomet (3) and Nyeri (2 ).

Narok Nandi Embu Lamu and Muranga counties reported a single case each.

The cases announced on Tuesday included a 4-month-old infant. They were distributed among 409 males and 197 females.

Kagwe further identified Embakasi in Nairobi county as a COVID-19 hospot further urging residents in the area to take utmost precaution.

“In Nairobi, Embakasi has become a serious hotspot. If you are living there , you need to know it is a hotpot and further measures need to be taken,” he warned.

The number of patients having been cleared after recovering from the virus rose to 7,908 after 75 more patients were discharged within 24 hours.

“I want to thank health workers because 675 patients have been discharged , they have worked so hard to discharge 7,908 patients so far , I want to say thank you and urge you to continue the good work you are doing,” Kagwe said.