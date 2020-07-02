Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Homicide detectives have launched investigations.

Headlines

Missing children found dead at Athi River Police Station, in a car

Published

ATHI River, Kenya, Jul 2 – Two children who went missing last month have been found dead and their bodies dumped at a police station.

Bodies of the two, aged three and four, were found in an accident wreckage car parked at Athi River Police station. They were identified as Alvina Mutheu and Henry Jackton.

But police said the two children were reported missing more than three months after the car was towed to the station following an accident on Mombasa Road, making them believe they must have been killed and their bodies taken there.

“It is very strange, because the vehicle had been at the station for more than three months before they were reported missing,” a police officer at the station said.

Athi River Police Chief Catherine Ringera said an investigation had been launched on the mysterious murders. Parents of the two children have positively identified them.

She said the bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon, but it remained unclear how they had gone unnoticed for a month.

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have taken over the investigation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Uhuru meets Western Kenya leaders to accelerate development in the region

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday met Western Kenya leaders to discuss development projects in the region. The President and...

2 hours ago

County News

Kenya: Lack of state-run shelters, double violation to victims of human trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – When police stormed an erotic bar in Mombasa, *Binsa was happy that rescue had finally arrived. What she didn’t...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Breast reconstruction technique boosts confidence in women after masectomy

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer and it is the third leading cause of death from cancer. Most women diagnosed with...

14 hours ago

World

Russians set to back reforms allowing Putin to extend rule

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jul 1 – Russians are set to approve constitutional reforms on Wednesday denounced by critics as a manoeuvre to allow President...

15 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Re-imagining Kenya and creating a new civic culture

Every nation has its transformative moments. But such rarely come without a struggle. It could be war, revolution, rebellion, constitutional change and such disruptive...

15 hours ago

Africa

Egypt reopens pyramids to tourists after virus closure

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 1 – Egypt reopened its famed Giza pyramids to the public on Wednesday after a three-month closure, seeking to restart a...

15 hours ago

World

EU reopens to outside visitors as virus surges in US

Corfu, Greece, Jul 1 – The European Union reopened its borders on Wednesday to visitors from 15 countries but excluded the United States, where...

16 hours ago

County News

Maraga revisits call for more funding as Judiciary goes online

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1- Chief Justice David Maraga has warned that unless the government provides adequate funding to the judiciary, its programs including the flagship...

16 hours ago