Missing children found dead at Athi River Police Station, in a car

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHI River, Kenya, Jul 2 – Two children who went missing last month have been found dead and their bodies dumped at a police station.

Bodies of the two, aged three and four, were found in an accident wreckage car parked at Athi River Police station. They were identified as Alvina Mutheu and Henry Jackton.

But police said the two children were reported missing more than three months after the car was towed to the station following an accident on Mombasa Road, making them believe they must have been killed and their bodies taken there.

“It is very strange, because the vehicle had been at the station for more than three months before they were reported missing,” a police officer at the station said.

Athi River Police Chief Catherine Ringera said an investigation had been launched on the mysterious murders. Parents of the two children have positively identified them.

She said the bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon, but it remained unclear how they had gone unnoticed for a month.

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have taken over the investigation.