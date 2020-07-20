Met department projects above 70mm rain in western Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – The Meteorological Department on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in most parts of the western region including the counties of Laikipia, Nyandarua, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Samburu and West Pokot.

The six counties are projected to receive in excess of 70mm of rain in the next seven days.

In its weekly forecast, the meteorological department however noted that Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Narok, Makueni, Embu, and most coastal counties are expected to remain relatively dry.

“The rest parts of the counties especially for Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Narok, Makueni, Embu, Garissa, Tana River, Wajir, Isiolo, Taita Taveta, Mandera, Marsabit and Coastal Counties are expected to remain relatively dry,” the weather agency said.

The agency noted that light rainfall (10-50 mm) is expected over Kericho, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Nandi, Kericho, Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisii, Nyamira, Bomet, Kisumu, Busia, Meru, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Turkana counties.

“Moderate rainfall between 50-70 mm is expected over some parts of Turkana, Laikipia, Nakuru & Marakwet Counties,” the agency added.

The weatherman further warned of extremely cold days ahead with Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Makueni, Uasin Gishu, Kajiado, Narok, Nakuru among several other counties set to experience low daily-mean temperatures of below 15˚ Celsius.

Nyamira, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii Nandi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Laikipia, Samburu, Bungoma and Taita Taveta counties will also experience low temperatures.

“Remember to cover yourself with warm cloths and avoid cold weather,” the weatherman cautioned.

In addition, the agency said moderate daily-mean temperatures between 25-30˚C are expected in some parts Mandera, Samburu, Turkana, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Taita Taveta, Kwale, lamu, Kilifi, Makueni, Kitui, Embu, and Kajiado counties

“High daily-mean temperatures above 30˚C is expected much parts of Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River and some parts of Mandera, Kitui, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Kwale and Kajiado Counties,” the seven day forecast indicated.