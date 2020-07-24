Matiangi dismisses COVID claims as Oguna confirms he contracted virus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has dispelled social media claims that he is in isolation over COVID-19, even as Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna confirmed he is undergoing treatment for the virus.

Matiangi said reports circulating on social media are fake, with reports indicating that he was at Harambee House on Friday for a newspaper interview.

“To all members of the public, please disregard the fake news and misinformation being spread on various outlets that the is hospitalised,” a statement on Interior Ministry’s official tweeter page stated.

A Spokeswoman for the Ministry Wangui Muchiri too dismissed the reports, saying “it is not true. The CS is not hospitalised. He is well and discharging his functions.”

On his part, Oguna whose office had denied reports that he was positive last week finally owned up, and confirmed the he tested positive.

“Recently, having come from an assignment out of town, i developed mild coronavirus related symptoms and got tested,” Oguna said in a statement posted in his official Twitter account, “The results came back positive for coronavirus and I am now receiving medical care and responding well to treatment.”

Reports indicate that he had been receiving treatment at the Forces Memorial Hospital until Thursday when he was moved to a private hospital.

Several government officials in ministries and department have also tested positive for the virus, prompting the Head of the Civil Service Joseph Kinyua to issue a circular calling for tough restrictions in government offices.