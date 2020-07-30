Man, son charged with defilement of a minor aged 11

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 30 – Two men, a man aged 70 and his 28-year-old son, were Thursday charged with the defilement of an 11-year-old girl for four successive years.

James Muia and Benjamin Mutinda, according to the prosecution, had been defiling the girl since 2006 when she was aged 6.

The duo who double up as the grandfather and uncle of the victim committed the offence at Kaani village within Kathiani sub-county in Machakos County.

The two appearing before Machakos Law Court Magistrate Brenda Bartoo were charged with sexually assaulting a minor, touching her private parts with no consent and incest.

The prosecuting officer explained how the two suspects subjected the minor to nonconsensual sexual acts.

The two are said to have been tricking the young girl with sweets before the uncle, Mutinda, started giving her Sh20 for both virginal and anal sex.

The two pleaded not guilty and sought to be freed on bail, an application declined by the magistrate.

The magistrate remanded the accused at Kathiani Police Station.

First suspect James Muia will appear in court on August 6 while his son Mutinda will appear on August 5.

The minor was rescued and taken to Machakos Rescue Center.