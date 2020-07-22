Connect with us

Capital News
Chief Magistrate Emily Ominde overseeing the conversion of files to E-Files at Makadara Law Courts/FILE - Judiciary Public Affairs and Communication

Corona Virus

Makadara Court closed for 14 days as 2 COVID-19 cases reported

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI,  Kenya, Jul 22 – The Judiciary on Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of Makadara Court after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

A notice from Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi noted court premises will be closed for a period of 14 days to allow disinfection as other staff members who may have been exposed undergo necessary protocols.

“We direct that the court be closed for fourteen days and all Magistrates and staff to proceed on self-quarantine forthwith,” read the communication.

The Judiciary urged its staff and court users to continue being vigilant, as well as adhering to the Ministry of Health protocols on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Mombasa court which was similarly closed and re-opened on July 6, reported no severe cases according to the communication relayed by the Judiciary.

The Mombasa court had been closed on June 20 after 11 staffers were reported to have contracted the virus.

In March, Chief Justice David Maraga scaled down court activities to contain the spread of the virus, even recently launching the electronic filing system so as to reduce congestion in courts.

The courts have been using the ICT platforms to conduct hearings and deliver judgments and ruling in line with protocols issued by the Ministry of Health, in ensuring social distancing.

