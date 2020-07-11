Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
LSK President Nelson Havi.

Africa

LSK roots for Judiciary’s financial autonomy to guarantee tamperproof e-filing portal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – The Law Society of Kenya on Saturday warned the Judiciary’s reliance to the Executive for funding could halt the progress made in digitization the filing of court cases citing the possibility for the system to be abused to mine data.

LSK President Nelson Havi, in a message to mark the African Anti-corruption Day, rooted for the financial autonomy of the Judiciary to address the threat.

Actors in the justice sector including the Judicial Service Commission under the leadership of Chief Justice David Maraga have over time rooted for the creation of Judiciary Fund to resolve persistent under-funding challenges.

Maraga has proposed an allocation of at least 1.5 per cent of the national budget to progressively attain the globally recommended benchmark of 2.5 per cent, to enhance funding of courts.

The Judiciary currently receives about 0.8 per cent of the national budget.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

Manoah Esipisu appointed to head Commonwealth Secretariat Board

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu has been appointed Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Board...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ghana library showcases black and African literature

Accra, Ghana, Jul 11 – A small group of visitors waits eagerly at the entrance to a single-storey building in Ghana’s capital Accra, looking...

2 hours ago

Africa

Mali leader pledges investigation after protest turns violent

Bamako, Mali, Jul 11 – Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said he had launched an investigation into violence committed during a mass anti-government protest...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Trump commutes prison sentence of ally Roger Stone: W. House

Washington, United States, Jul 11 – President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the prison sentence of his longtime ally Roger Stone, shielding the veteran...

2 hours ago

business

EU chief proposes five billion euro Brexit emergency fund

Brussels, Belgium, Jul 11 – EU Council president Charles Michel on Friday proposed setting up a five billion euro reserve fund for any unforeseen...

2 hours ago

business

Poghishio faces litmus test as Senate reconvenes over revenue sharing formula impasse

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – The Senate will hold another special sitting on Monday to give Senators another chance at approving the proposed formula...

4 hours ago

World

WHO urges aggressive virus measures as flare-ups spark new closures

Geneva, Switzerland, Jul 10 – The World Health Organization has urged countries grappling with coronavirus to step up control measures, saying it is still...

4 hours ago

World

French bus driver dies after attack over mask-wearing rules

Bayonne, France, Jul 10 – A French bus driver who was badly beaten by passengers after asking them to wear face masks in line...

4 hours ago