KNH-based NHIF accountant found unconscious days after she went missing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22 – An accountant with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) who went missing on Friday was found unconscious in a house in Nairobi’s Imara Daima on Tuesday.

Detectives from Kilimani had been trying to trace the last movements of Grace Andeyo, 51, who left her station – the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) branch office – presumably for lunch on Friday only for her to disappear.

A taxi driver told police he took her to the house on Saturday while she was unconscious.

Andeyo had left her car – a Volkswagen Polo – at the KNH parking yard raising concern among her colleagues none of whom she contacted.

The accountant’s nephew reported her disappearance at Capitol Hill Police Station on Sunday.

Andeyo had previously worked in Thika before being transferred to Nairobi’s Industrial Area and later KNH.

Police are investigating the matter.

