Capital News
Nurses assigned to the Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) at the Kenyatta University Hospital dance during a Zumba class in the hospital compound in Nairobi

Capital Health

KMPDU Secretary General Mwachonda tests positive for COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) acting Secretary-General Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Mwachonda said he contracted the virus while discharging his official duties.

“The disease is in the widespread community transmission phase, all of us are at risk but that should not be a cause for fear or stigma to affected individuals or their families,” he said.

Mwachonda said he is currently in a stable condition and is under self-isolation.

“My family is safe, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” he said, and urged his colleagues who are on the front line to “soldier on in the service to humanity cognizant of the great risk of infection to all of us”.

Mwachonda, who has been vocal in championing for the rights of the medics, asked the government to provide adequate and quality Personal Protective Equipment gears (PPEs) and unveil the welfare package on work injury benefits and comprehensive medical treatment.

He at the same time reminded Kenyans to strictly continue adhering to the Ministry of Health protocols and containment measures in a bid to minimize the spread of the virus.

Nearly 20,000 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus in the country since the pandemic broke out in March.

A medical doctor Adisa Lugaliki was the first to succumb to the virus last month, with the death toll in the country now stating at 325.

