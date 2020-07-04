Kisumu police officer accused of impregnating a 15-year-old teenager faces probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Detectives based in Kisumu are investigating a defilement incident linked to a police officer attached to a police station in Seme sub-county.

The police officer stationed at Kombewa Police Station is accused of defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl and is said to have attempted to offer a bribe to conceal the crime.

Seme sub-county Officer Commanding Police Division Hellen Rotich Saturday said a probe had been launched into the matter vowing tough action if the officer is found to be culpable.

The minor, a class 8 pupil, is said to have been repeatedly defiled by the police officer in question.

The girl’s parents are said to have engaged in talks to settle the matter out of the court.

Humphrey Mindeo, Kisumu County Director of Children Services, said his department was seized of the matter.

The incident happened in Kochiel village in South Central Seme location.

With Seme having been a hot spot on defilement and rape cases in the recent past, the closure of schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has exposed teenage girls to sex predators raising concern among children protection actors.