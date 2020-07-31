Connect with us

City Mortuary in Nairobi is the largest public morgue in Kenya. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Kenyans urged to collect 158 unclaimed bodies at City Mortuary

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – Members of the public have been urged to identify and collect 158 unclaimed bodies at the City Mortuary and at the Mbagathi Funeral Home.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), through Health Secretary Josephine Kibaru, said those interested should do so within seven days, failure to which they will be forced to seek authority for disposal.

“Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the unclaimed bodies failure to which the Nairobi Metropilitan Services will seek authority for disposal,” she said.

According to the Major General Mohammed Badi-led service, City Mortuary has 151 unclaimed bodies while the Mbagathi Funeral Home has 7.

Most of the bodies are said to be those of people who died in road accidents, lynchings and sudden deaths.

Other causes that have been listed include drowning, shooting, murder, abortion among other causes.

Most of them are male.

