Kenya

Kenyan pilot Eric Lugalia charged with forging documents to claim Sh250mn land

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – A Kenyan pilot was charged on Friday for forging documents, to lay claim on a Sh250 million land in Karen, Nairobi.

Eric Agolla Lugalia, accused of has been charged with making a false document to defraud Stuart Gerald Cullinan Herd of his land.

Court documents show that the land is located along Bogani Road, measuring 1.970 hectares and which is valued at Sh250 million.

Charges read out to Lugalia states that he forged the land title dated August 2, 2005 “purporting it to be a genuine Certificate of tittle issued by the Ministry of Lands.”

He also faced a separate charge of forging a sale agreement for the land “purporting it it to be a genuine document signed by Jonathan Kipkemboi Toroitich.”

The late Toroitich is the late son of former President Daniel arap Moi who is also deceased.

Lugallia denied the charges, of making the documents, including an instrument of transfer when he was arraigned in court Friday.

He was granted a cash bail of Sh150,000 by Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe, who set the mention date for July 30.

His lawyers pleaded with the court to bar the media from publishing the proceedings, but the request was dismissed.

