Flight KQ103 is listed to depart from Heathrow at 11am on Friday and is expected to arrive in Nairobi at 9:35pm/FILE

Corona Virus

Kenyan High Commission in London announces fifth KQ evacuation flight to Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Kenyans stranded in the United Kingdom have a chance to return home through on Friday through a Kenya Airways flight to Nairobi.

Kenya High Commissioner to UK Manoah Esipisu confirmed the national carrier will be operating its fifth special direct commercial flight from Heathrow, London to Nairobi.

Flight KQ103 is listed to depart from Heathrow at 11am on Friday and is expected to arrive in Nairobi at 9:35pm.

The national carrier said that all the passengers will be subjected to COVID-19 test which should be within 7 days of departure.

Upon arrival, all the passengers must undergo a mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 to 28 days at their own cost.

According to a statement on Kenya High Commission website, those wishing to fly back home will be required to send a copy of their booking details, a COVID-19 free certificate from the Testing Centre and Signed Quarantine Declaration form by Wednesday, July 15.

The High Commission further advised each traveler to ensure that they travel with the Test Certificate and Declaration documents, as the two records will be required of them on arrival in Nairobi.

