Kenya reviews welcome list to include US, UK, France and others as airspace opens

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 31 – Kenya has reviewed a list of countries whose passengers are welcome as it resumes international flights.

The country’s Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia had on Thursday listed China, Canada, South Korea, Namibia, Uganda, Rwanda, Morocco, Japan, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Switzerland as the only countries cleared.

But on Friday, Macharia updated the list to include the US (except for Carlifornia, Florida and Texas), UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Qatar, UAE and Italy “following further review and consultation between the Cabinet Secretaries responsible for Transport, Health and Tourism.”

“Review of countries from which travellers will not be required to be quarantined upon arrival will be undertaken by the Ministry of Health on day to day basis,” Macharia said.

Kenya’s airspace has remained closed since late March, soon after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

“We wish to emphasize and reiterate that from August 1, Kenyan airspace will be open to authorised airlines and travellers,” Macharia said.

Passengers on international flights whose body temperature is not above 37.5 degrees Celcius (99.5F) do not have a persistent cough, difficulty in breathing or other flue-like symptoms, have negative PCR based COVID-19 test carried out within 96 hours before travel and are from countries considered low to medium risk COVID-19 transmission areas shall be exempt from quarantine.

Macharia said the list of countries and regulations will be reviewed from time to time.

Kenya’s COVID-19 caseload stood at 20,636 Friday, with 341 deaths.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 303, 959 tests have been conducted so far.