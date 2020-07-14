Kenya reports 497 COVID-19 cases among them 17 foreigners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 497 new coronavirus cases after testing a sample size of 4,922 people within a period of 24 hours.

The newly detected infections raise to 10,791, the number of coronavirus cases recorded since March 13 with a total of 221,234 tests having been conducted since.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi says the new cases include 17 foreigners.

Out of the new cases, 318 are males while 179 are females.

The new cases are distributed in the counties of Nairobi (292), Kiambu (62), Kajiado (51), Machakos (30), Mombasa (28), Busia (10), Uasin Gishu (8), Nakuru (5) and Makueni (3).

Counties of Narok, Nyeri and Meru recorded two cases each while Kakamega, Kilifi, Kericho, Laikipia and Nandi has a case each.

Mwangangi raised concern with a high rate of infections in Nairobi noting that within a period of 3 days the country has recorded 518 cases.

The number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 202 on Tuesday, after 5 more patients succumbed to the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

An additional 71 cases were cleared after recovering from the virus raising the total number of cleared cases to 3,017.